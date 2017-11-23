Experience the magic of Madness at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath

Sussex residents can enjoy an evening of live entertainment at a spectacular charity tribute concert next week.

It’s Magic has organised the event in support of Sussex charity Kangaroos for Thursday, November 30 (7pm), at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath.

Kangaroos is a registered charity based in Haywards Heath, which provides a range of fun, inclusive year round clubs and trips out, in and around Mid Sussex, for children and young adults with learning disabilities and complex medical needs.

Mainly Madness will be the headline act for this unique evening with support act Atelier de Soul opening the show.

Atelier de Soul is a Motown and soul band from Sussex with five outstanding musicians.

One member, Cylvian Flynn, actually performed on the TV show Stars In Their Eyes and was recently support act to The Stylistics.

A spokesperson said: “Once in a while a band comes along that has the ability to capture, captivate and tell fantastic stories through song. Madness is one of these bands.

“For over 30 years they have been entertaining and providing the soundtrack to many memorable and special times.”

Mainly Madness are a group of two Tone loving musicians that aim to bring the Madness experience to life.

“Not only are they a tribute to the great band itself but also a celebration of two Tone and ska. Their inspirations include The Specials, Bad Manners and The Beat.

“This fantastic genre of music manages to make you smile and stomp your feet to the rock steady beat.

“Whether male, female, young or old, Mainly Madness will leave you wanting more.

“But don’t take our word for it, come and check the band out for yourself.

“Prepare yourselves for the carnival that is Mainly Madness.

“Gather together your friends and family. By attending you will be supporting Kangaroos and helping to transform the lives of young people with learning disabilities.”

Tickets cost £15 from www.itsmagic.org.uk.

Alternatively, you can purchase tickets in person from Fun Bags Party Shop, The Broadway, Haywards Heath.

