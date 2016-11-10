Frank Vignola Duo play The Shadows and more in Crawley

Frank Vignola and regular collaborator Vinny Raniolo play Crawley’s Hawth on Saturday, November 12 (7.45pm).

They will play songs by The Shadows and Django Reinhardt, as well as many blues and jazz standards.

Frank’s virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world’s top musicians including Ringo, Madonna and Les Paul, who named him one of his five most-admired guitarists.

With more than 1,000 engagements in the past five years alone, Frank has become one of the most popular and sought-after guitarists on the international music scene.

His partner Vinny is best known for his accompanying skills. Vinny has performed in some of the world’s most illustrious venues, including the Sydney Opera House and The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

Tickets cost £15. Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

