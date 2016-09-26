From Cape Town to Brighton: Jeremy Loops

South African band Jeremy Loops tour the UK, headlining at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on October 22.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Jeremy Loops is a four-piece band from Cape Town. The eclectic style, borrowing liberally from jazz, rock, folk and hip hop, defies genre constraints. Jeremy Loops’ sound is based on looping and layering various instruments including guitars, harmonicas, banjos and beatboxing. In the band are vocalist/rapper Motheo Moleko, Jamie Faull on sax/keys/drums as well as Sean Ou Tim on bass/drums. Together they bring a completely-different, unique and positive sound to a new school of alt folk music.

“Juxtaposing booming city rhythms with lilting folk, Jeremy Loops perfectly captures the duality of his South African life. The extremes aren't new to the singer, who by day travels to the furthest corners of Africa to battle deforestation through his organisation Greenpop and by night resumes as raconteur for raucous fans around the world.

“You wouldn't know on sight that the always affable, charming Loops' social message is as important as the message he writes in his songs. A sense of oneness with all that is around you is a fibre woven into everything he touches. On Trading Change, his debut, his wandering spirit is in constant flux with a pulsing desire to be grounded in love.

“To say Jeremy merely roams is a disservice to his boundless activism. Through his environmental work at Greenpop, he traverses Southern Africa teaching underprivileged schoolchildren how to protect their planet. This connection with the planet and its inhabitants is just one element of the broken tale Loops tells on Trading Change. Fraught with lost love and moving on, Trading Change is a fervent letter on embracing those intimate wounds and taking flight.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.