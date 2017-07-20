Gigs pay tribute to Elvis, George Michael and the Beach Boys at Horsham’s Capitol

Have your say

The Capitol in Horsham has some high-energy musical tributes lined-up for August.

First up, on August 16 (8pm), is acclaimed singer-songwriter Elio Pace with his unique concert about Elvis Presley.

August 16, 1977, was the day that the King of Rock ’n’ Roll died. To mark the 40th anniversary of that day, Elio honours his childhood idol with a personal and powerful performance featuring many Elvis Presley classics, as well as some rarely-heard and forgotten gems.

Elio’s sensational singing and piano-playing will be accompanied on stage by only a special guest drummer.

Tickets cost £23.50.

Faith: The George Michael Legacy comes to the venue on August 19 (7.30pm).

The show is a stunning celebration of one the greatest singer-songwriters of all time, featuring international George Michael tribute Wayne Dilks and his eight-piece band.

Tickets cost £22.50.

Lastly, pop music fans can experience The Story Of The Beach Boys on August 25 (8pm).

Five performers reproduce the complex orchestral arrangements and intricate harmonies of one of America’s biggest ever bands.

The show offers audiences a wave of adrenaline and nostalgia that aims to sweep them from surf to sun and from hit to hit.

Tickets cost £21.50.

Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

