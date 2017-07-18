Guitar wizard Richard Durrant brings Stringhenge to Chichester Cathedral

Shoreham-based guitar virtuoso Richard Durrant brings his latest musical adventure to Chichester Cathedral, offering a uniquely-British exploration of unplugged, acoustic music on the folk/classical cusp.

Stringhenge: Acoustic Music Inspired By The British Isles will be performed in the ancient building on September 28 at 7.30 pm, with tickets available on

https://richarddurrant.com/event/stringhenge-chichester/?tickets_process=#buy-tickets

Stringhenge is Richard’s latest creative journey – a wistful, acoustic affair full of neolithic imagery, densely-woven tunes and unusual venues on tour.

Richard will be playing his own distinctive, solo guitar music alongside a fascinating collection of other English melodies. He also introduces his trademark arrangements of unaccompanied Bach juxtaposed, for the first time, with British Isles folk tunes.

The inspiration for Stringhenge was Richard’s ‘life-changing’ concert guitar, built by Gary Southwell – the Lincolnshire Luthier.

“Southwell’s work speaks for itself and the guitar at the centre of Stringhenge is beautiful in many ways, but notable mainly for the fact that the back and sides are made from an English, black, oak tree that was growing more than 5,000 years ago and then preserved in the anaerobic mud of East Anglia.

“This guitar has an almost sacred presence and Stringhenge grew out of my relationship with it. It led me to commission the Uffington Tenor Guitar from Ian Chisholm, to write loads of new music and to gather the images for an entirely-new show.”

