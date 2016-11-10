Guy Davis and Brooks Williams offer Crawley an electrifying evening

Guy Davis and Brooks Williams perform as Inside The Delta on Monday, November 14 (7.45pm), in the Hawth Studio, Crawley.

Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “Inside the Delta features two of the world’s best guitarists of all time, New York blues legend Guy Davis and Americana/blues singer-songwriter Brooks Williams.

“Guy’s parallel careers as a musician, an author, a music teacher and film, television and Broadway actor mark him out as a Renaissance man, yet the blues remain his first and greatest love. Growing up in a family of artists, he fell under the spell of Blind Willie McTell and Fats Waller at an early age. Kokomo Kidd, Guy’s latest album, finds the blues ambassador visiting fresh territory. His deft acoustic playing and well-crafted lyrics are present as always but perhaps offer more light and shade.

“Brooks is a man on a mission. He not only tours like a hellhound’s on his trail, but creates a super-charged music that is electrifying and fighting fit. His influences fly so fast and furious they blur, yet his sound… well, no one does it like Brooks! He stands on tradition but he doesn’t stand still. He brings together electric, acoustic, slide guitar, singing and songs in a way that is blues to its core but also dips a little deeper into the well.

“In 2013 he was nominated best male vocalist by the UK’s foremost roots-music website, Spiral Earth.”

Tickets cost £15. Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.