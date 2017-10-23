Ireland’s leading country singer Nathan Carter heads to Crawley’s Hawth

One of Ireland’s biggest live music acts is coming to The Hawth in Crawley.

Nathan Carter performs at the theatre on Friday, November 17 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Following on from a 2016 that saw him beat both Beyoncé and Drake to a number 1 album in his native Ireland, country-pop crossover star Nathan Carter has announced extra dates for his UK tour and will now be coming to The Hawth.

“Nathan is developing into a household name, with tracks from his number 1 album, Stayin’ Up All Night becoming hits, such as ‘Wagon Wheel’ and ‘I Wanna Dance’.

“Enthralling audiences up and down the country, Nathan has become a firm favourite for music lovers of all ages.

“Growing up in a house where country and western music filled the air, Nathan was exposed to the classic songs of Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Dolly Parton.

“From the tender age of four, he learned to play guitar, piano and accordion, all of which play a vital part in his live show. Nathan quickly became head chorister in the Liverpool Boys choir where he toured the world and even performed in front of the Pope in Rome.

Tickets are £27.50. Call the box office on 01293 553636.

