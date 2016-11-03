Jazz trombonist extraordinaire at Steyning club

The Mark Bassey Quartet appear at Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, November 4.

Mark Bassey, jazz trombonist extraordinaire, fronts the renowned group, which features Colin Oxley on guitar, Dave Whitford on double bass and Matt Home on drums.

They play a gorgeous array of jazz classics from Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Charles Mingus and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Mark has been described as a superbly witty musician, whose playing stretches from the seemingly raucous to the highly delicate. He covers many styles from swing to bop, as well as more contemporary fields.

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft at 8.30pm. Doors open at 7.45pm. For more information call Denis Cummings on 01903 814017.

