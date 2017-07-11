Joe McElderry brings his new album to Crawley

Singer and actor Joe McElderry is celebrating the release of his new album with a nationwide tour, which comes to Crawley’s Hawth on July 21 (7.30pm).

Saturday Night At The Movies is inspired by Joe’s love for film and theatre, and features newly orchestrated recordings of iconic hits like ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ from Elvis Presley’s Blue Hawaii, ‘Time Of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing and ‘Any Dream Will Do’ from Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in which Joe is currently starring.

Joe said: “My new album is a snapshot of where I am today and I am excited about the opportunity to share some of my favourite music with my fans.

“ I hope people will join me as I continue on this musical journey.”

Joe will be joined on stage by three special guests, X Factor’s Lloyd Daniels and Any Dream Will Do runners up Keith Jack and Ben James Ellis.

Joe was just 18 when he won the sixth series of The X Factor, having been mentored by Girls Aloud star Cheryl Cole. Since then, he has captured the nation’s hearts and has gone on to become a platinum-selling artist.

He soared to No. 1 in the UK Singles Charts with his rendition of Miley Cyrus’ ‘The Climb’ and his debut album Wide Awake went straight in at No. 3 on the UK Albums Chart.

After his X Factor win, Joe went on to win Popstar to Operastar in 2011 and The Jump in 2014. He recently appeared at The Hawth in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s hit musical Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to great acclaim.

Tickets cost £36 and can be purchased from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636.

A limited number of Premium seats are available at £42.

