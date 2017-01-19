Johnny Cash Roadshow brings the Man in Black back to Horsham

Horsham’s Capitol welcomes back The Johnny Cash Roadshow on Friday, February 17 (7.30pm).

This is the only tribute to the Man In Black to be endorsed by the Cash family.

The band features the award-winning guitarist and singer Clive John as Johnny Cash, Jill Schoonjans as June Carter, Nick Davis on electric guitar, Martin Bentley on double bass and Darren Bazzoni on drums.

This year sees the biggest ever production of the show with the ‘Carter Sisters’ and the ‘JC Horns’.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow will perform material from Cash’s long career including ‘Walk the Line’ and ‘Folsom Prison Blues’, recorded with Sun Records in the 1950s, and ‘Hurt’, Johnny Cash’s final release in 2002.

There are many stops in between, offering all the favourites like ‘Man in Black’, ‘A Boy Named Sue’ and ‘The Ring of Fire’.

The show also focuses on the duets that Johnny and June sang, including ‘Jackson’.

The chemistry of Johnny and June is also brought to the stage with accompanying video projection, which shows evocative images for each song, helping to convey the story of a country music legend.

Tickets for The Johnny Cash Roadshow are available online at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or via the box office on 01403 750220.

