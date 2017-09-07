Katey Brooks brings her haunting sound back to Coolham

Rising music star Katey Brooks returns to Coolham Live Music Club on Saturday, September 30 (7.15pm).

A spokesperson said: “Singer-songwriter Kateyʼs unique sound epitomizes the culturally diverse environment in which she grew up.

“Born and raised between Bristol, London and Arizona to musical parents, the Indie Award nominee is best described as a female Hozier, with all the haunting intensity and every bit of the soul.

“With ‘a voice to melt glaciers’ (Venue Magazine) Brooks is at home anywhere she can take her guitar. From Glastonbury Festival to the National Folk Festival in Australia, Brooksʼ ‘devastating vocal talent’ (Just Music That I Like) has garnered her admirers from across the spectrum of the industry, seeing her sing on tracks with Paloma Faith, Imelda May, The Rolling Stonesʼ Bill Wyman, Nick Mason of Pink Floyd and Brian May, and share the bill with acts such as Newton Faulkner, Ghostpoet, Deaf Havana and Mystery Jets.

“The haunting, ethereal sound of her last ‘I Fought Loversʼ EP is prelude to the sonic largesse of her forthcoming album, We The People, receiving a warm reception from stations across the country and internationally, including BBC Radio 2, 6, and Canadaʼs CBC.

“Having led a fascinating life with a vivid cast of characters, Brooks takes to the road often, to draw inspiration from the people she meets.

“The writing for her current album began in the chaos of London life, continuing on tour in the dusty expanse of Australia, and finding its completion on the side of a beautiful little mountain in the Welsh wilderness. Brooks packed in tours in Europe, Australia and Canada last year with a follow-up tour in Australia earlier this year.”

For tickets to the show email coolhamtickets@gmail.com.

Visit Facebook to find out about other upcoming gigs.

Click here to hear some of Katey’s music.

