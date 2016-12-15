Kidenza concert aims to inspire little minds at Christ’s Hospital

Kidenza, a series of classical concerts for kids, is bringing a Christmas spectacular to Christ’s Hospital school theatre, Horsham, on Saturday, December 17, at 2pm.

Claire Lambert, managing director and founder of Kidenza, said: “The concert is set to be the best yet and is sure to get your little ones into the festive spirit.

“Fusing two Christmas classics with magical appeal – Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and Disney’s Frozen – the show, titled The Frozen Nutcracker will prove to be a visual and musical feast.

“A live ballet performance featuring two West End performers accompanied by an orchestra of young world-class musicians will make this Kidenza concert one not to be missed.”

The group – whose core team is Claire Lambert, Stevie Higgins, Alex Neal and Steve Dummer – is currently working with West End performers Jasmin Colangelo and Tom Stanford Wheatley, who both recently finished touring with Mamma Mia.

“Our aim is always to inspire little minds and harness their natural curiosity.

“Having just finished our hugely-successful South East of England tour with Carnival of the Animals, we will be bringing our unique brand of entertainment to little ones this Christmas to leave them awe-inspired.

“Both the Nutcracker and the music from Frozen are guaranteed to spread the magic of Christmas, melt hearts and leave a rosy glow this Christmas.”

Tickets are priced at £12 with under-twos going free.

Visit www.kidenza.co.uk.

For a 25 percent discount use the code WSCTTFN.

The show, which lasts around 70 minutes, is designed to appeal to babies, toddlers and primary school-aged children.

Kidenza is a community interest company based in the south-east of England. It is run by early-years music specialist Claire, supported by a board of directors and a number of professional musicians.

