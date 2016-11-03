Les McKeown’s ‘lost’ songs come to The Capitol

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers are set to perform all the original hits like ‘Bye Bye Baby’ and ‘Shang-a-Lang’ in Horsham this month.

They come to The Capitol on November 6 (7.30pm).

But frontman Les will also showcase his new solo album Les McKeown…The Lost Songs.

The musician and his band have been performing to capacity crowds for the past decade. At the height of ‘Rollermania’, Les was not only one of the most famous people on Earth he was also a dynamic songwriter. However, he was rarely given the chance to shine because songwriters outside of the band usually composed Bay City Rollers tracks.

Les would sit in hotel rooms around the world and compose songs into his trusty tape recorder in the hope they would be unleashed on the next Rollers album.

Tickets cost £22.50. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

