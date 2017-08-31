Little Mix set for Ardingly concert

Little Mix, the world’s biggest girl band, are set to stop off in Ardingly as part of their Summer Shout Out tour.

They perform at the South of England Event Centre this Friday (September 1).

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as one of British pop’s best acts. They have sold more than seven million records, had four UK number-one singles and all four of their albums have reached platinum status in the UK.

2016 was a great year for the band with another number-one single Shout Out To My Ex, and their album Glory Days shooting straight to number one in the official albums chart.

A spokesman for the group said: “Pop acts like Little Mix don’t come along that often. Growing better and bolder with each new album, they understand the brilliance of pop music and how it relates to their passionate and loyal fan base.

“The girls will perform their signature hits, including Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Hair and Wings, alongside tracks from their new album Glory Days in what will be an amazing evening in one of the most popular event venues in Sussex.”

Visit www.little-mix.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

