Lively blues at The Hawth, Crawley, with Jools Holland

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Band come to The Hawth, Crawley, on Tuesday, June 13 (7.30pm).

The group features Gilson Lavis on drums and special guest Chris Difford.

Also appearing will be guest vocalists Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Beth Rowley.

As the UK’s most popular pianist and bandleader, Jools Holland OBE has performed and recorded with some of the most talented musicians and songwriters in the world, including Eric Clapton, the late George Harrison, Luther Vandross, Sting, BB King and Paul Weller.

Jools is respected not only as a performer, but also as an authority on all music.

His BBC 2 Live music show Later… with Jools Holland is now broadcasting its 46th series featuring artists from all time periods, countries, and genres.

Chris Difford is a member of one of London’s best-loved bands, the Squeeze. Chris has made a lasting contribution to English music with hits such as ‘Cool For Cats’, ‘Up The Junction’, ‘Labelled With Love’, ‘Hourglass’ and ‘Tempted’.

The support act will be Chris Holland.

Tickets cost £47.50 and £37.50 and are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk.

