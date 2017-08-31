Make new friends singing with Christ’s Hospital Choral Society

September brings a new term and a new start for Christ’s Hospital Choral Society.

New musical director Alex Hodgkinson will join the choir and guide them through rehearsals of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle, ready for the concert on November 4 at St Mary’s Church in Horsham’s Causeway.

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “Alex is joining Christ’s Hospital from Marlborough College, where he was director of chapel music. He studied at Keble College, Oxford, where he was an organ scholar. At Keble he trained and directed the chapel choir and a close-harmony group, and toured both at home and abroad. He has recorded several CDs and has broadcast for the BBC. Alex will bring youth and energy and enthusiasm to the rehearsals, as well as his extensive knowledge of music and choral singing.”

Alex added: “CHCS is a choir that meets on Thursday evenings from 7.30–9.30pm in the fabulous vaulted Court Room at Christ’s Hospital school, where they rehearse an eclectic range of music; from Fauré’s Requiem to Gospel Spirituals. Handel’s Zadok the Priest, Haydn’s Creation, Gilbert and Sullivan. And, of course, rare as well as well-known and loved Christmas Carols. There are around 80 choir members; new singers are very welcome, and are matched with a buddy to help them find their feet and settle in easily.

“At rehearsals the choir is accompanied by professional pianist Caroline Reid.

“Last year the choir was able to hand over a cheque for £1,150 to Macmillan Cancer Care, they gave bursaries to two of the school’s students to further their musical abilities, and finally, they made a donation to CH’s music school as a thank-you for using their fabulous facilities.

“In February/March there is the annual workshop where the choral piece for the March concert is practised. This day (open to all) attracts singers from far and wide.

“Would you like to join? Think of the beautiful music – and you would be part of it. The exciting challenge of a new repertoire every term, and working together to achieve successful concerts in fabulous settings… Making new friends… Looking forward to every Thursday evening…

“If you feel tempted, the first rehearsal this season is on September 7 at 7.30pm, starting with a welcome drink while music is handed out. Don’t worry about getting lost; there will be plenty of people around to guide you to the right place. You are welcome to try out the choir for a couple of weeks, then membership is a mere £55 or £10 if you are under 25 years old.”

For further information, visit www.chchoralsoc.org or ring Esther Clark on 01403 272978.

