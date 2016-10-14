There will be music for St Barnabas House Hospice on October 29, as Rosemary Hoyle explains.

“Now in its 15th year, Morning Melodies has established itself as a popular regular event on Worthing’s music calendar. The concept, devised by Marcus Martin, is simply to present an hour of light classical and popular music, combined with a cup of coffee, make no charge for admission but ask for donations at the end on behalf of various charities.

“Remarkably, over the years the sum raised on these occasions for charities - large and small, local and national – is in excess of £50.000.

“Over the years Emmanuel United Reformed Church in Worthing has hosted the majority of concerts and The Church Auditorium in St Michaels Road is once again the venue for the forthcoming presentation on Saturday, October 29 when all the proceeds will be donated to St Barnabas House. As usual, Marcus will play the Yamaha Grand Piano and Organ, joined on this occasion by popular Worthing-based baritone Andrew Farquharson. The concert lasts from 11-12, doors open with coffee available from 10.30 am and admission is free.”

