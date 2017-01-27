Musical legacy of Whitney comes to Crawley

Whitney Houston’s lasting legacy will always be her music and the style and class in which she performed it.

Her remarkable music career is being celebrated in an exciting new show at The Hawth Theatre on Friday March 3.

Seasoned Producer Paul Roberts spent many weeks searching the UK for a star in the making who would have the personality and voice to be Whitney.

After auditioning hundreds who aspired to the iconic role, he discovered an exceptional young talent in Rebecca Freckleton.

Upon hearing her, he knew instantly that she was the one who could truly portray Whitney - Queen of the Night.

Rebecca has toured internationally and worked alongside high profile artists including Macy Gray, Paloma Faith, The Noisettes and Jools Holland, and together with a super talented company of singers and musicians deliver a show packed with hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love, Where Do Broken Hearts Go, Greatest Love Of All and many, many more.

Paying unrivalled homage to a real music legend, the show consistently receives rave reviews and is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time.

Tickets priced £25.50 (discounts £23.50 on door) are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk