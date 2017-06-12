Opera cabaret in aid of Arundel church funds

Opera singer Thomasin Trezise will be performing at The Cathedral Centre in Arundel at 7pm on Saturday, August 5.

Spokesman Malcolm Farquharson said: “From Glyndebourne, Covent Garden and now Arundel, Thomasin will perform her Opera Cabaret. Sit back and listen to all your favourite arias and songs. Be prepared to laugh, cry and be entertained.

“Thomasin is currently performing in the new production of Otello at Covent Garden. She is delighted to be able to bring you her Opera Cabaret, which she now performs at events all over the country.

“The evening includes a three-course Italian style meal at a cost of £25 per person. All funds raised are in aid of the maintenance and restoration of St Nicholas Church Arundel.”

Tickets are available from St Nicholas parish church office, London Road, Arundel BN18 9AT. Phone 01903 882262.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on. 1) Make our website your homepage 2) Like our Facebook page 3) Follow us on Twitter 4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out! Always the first with your local news. Be part of it.