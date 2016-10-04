Orange Street launch busy time at Bognor Regis pub

Orange Street, one of the biggest Madness/Specials Two-Tone genre bands in the south, play Bognor's Lamb Inn on Saturday (October 8).

Spokesman Nick Jones said: “Long popular with savvy local residents, a Bognor Regis public house dating back to the 1920s, The Lamb Inn has consistently presented quality live music gigs for the last seven years without making a noise about it!

“Landlords Stuart and Denise Parkinson's own adventure began in 2009. Newly married and bored with their local bar, they decided to open their own establishment, despite no previous experience. After a crash course in licensing practice, they took over The Lamb, situated in the quiet, one-way Steyne Street.

“During the very week they opened up in February 2009, several local covers bands turned up pleading for their bookings to be honoured. They had been hired by the previous tenant who had not informed them of the recent change in circumstances.”

As Stuart explains: “We were wet behind the ears, had never run a pub in our lives and had a lot to learn very quickly. But we both like modern music, and to our pleasant surprise the place was suddenly heaving on gig nights with musicians and fans. So, taking the advice of some ROX guys active on the Bognor scene, we kept live music on the agenda and have discovered some excellent artists along the way. The bands just love the warm sound they get in our low-ceiling bar, not to mention the rampant enthusiasm of our customers!”

The music now continues with Orange Street on Saturday.

“This Sunday (October 9), we're hosting the annual Johnstock Festival and Trev's All Folked Up Birthday Bash from 2pm until around 10pm featuring singer songwriter

Bella Estelle with David Farnan, singer pianist Jane Rees, percussionist Steve Cubitt, storyteller musician Rob Abbott, Fidget with ex-Squeeze man John Bentley and his sidekick Ead Clear on guitars and vocals, plus the ambient electronic groove of Sounditions band which features The Orb's ex-bassman Hugh Vickers, and finally the multi-talented Mike Fry will lead a band of special guests, including guitar ace Sam Bell, for the grand finale.

“When we've recovered from this amazing weekend of live music, on Saturday, October 29, the exciting young nine-piece Chichester funk band Beatroot are playing here for our Halloween-themed gig. They'll be some fancy dancing in the aisles for that one, to be sure.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.