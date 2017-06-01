Orchestra offer John Williams favourites and other musical gems in Burgess Hill

Following on from their recent sell-out show, Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra are set to perform at the Burgess Hill Town Festival, at 3pm on Sunday, June 4, in the Festival Marquee, St John’s Park.

Publicity officer Alison Biggs said: “The orchestra is still celebrating after the success of their most recent concert, a tribute to the film music of John Williams, to mark his 85th birthday. The popularity of the music along with the added bonus of having our president Katie Derham narrating and hosting the evening, meant it was a sell-out!”

“As many people were unable to get tickets for that evening the orchestra will be performing highlights at the concert in the park, including Superman, ET and Indiana Jones. The programme will also include music from the Water Music by Handel and Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Bring your own chairs, prosecco bar. Tickets £5 (£2 under 16s) from Burgess Hill Town Help Point, bhso.org.uk/box-office, 01444232067 or on the door.

