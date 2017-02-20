Purple Zeppelin bring theatrical tribute concert to Crawley’s Hawth

Purple Zeppelin returns to Crawley’s Hawth Theatre on Thursday, March 2 (7.30pm), to show music lovers the magic, excitement and raw energy generated by two of the greatest rock bands of all time – Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin.

Purple Zeppelin features four versatile musicians with decades of playing experience between them.

They present a full-on two-and-a-half-hour show complete with costume changes for each band, as well as 30 classic songs.

The first set is played ‘unplugged’ on acoustic instruments, featuring well known songs from both bands. Then, in the second set, they’ll plug in and play all the classic hits.

The band aims to create a ‘theatrical insight’ into the two giants of rock, rather than just a ‘greatest hits’ concert. The show features special effects, audience participation and even some onstage ‘artistic differences’.

Voted Best Tribute Band of 2015 and featured in the BBC TV documentary ‘The Joy of the Guitar Riff’ (alongside Brian May, Tony Iommi and Dave Grohl) , the musicians are genuine admirers of both Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin and promise a night to remember.

Tickets cost £18.50 (£20 on the door). Call the box office on 01293 553636.

