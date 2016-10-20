Purple Zeppelin capture the magic of two great rock bands

Voted Best Tribute Band of 2015 and featured in the BBC documentary The Joy of the Guitar Riff, Purple Zeppelin pay tribute to the two greatest rock bands of all time.

They bring the tunes of Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin to Horsham’s Capitol on Sunday, October 23 (7.30pm).

Whether you’ve seen the original bands live or not, Purple Zeppelin aim to take you back to the magic, excitement and sheer raw energy generated by those musicians.

In a two-and-a-half hour show complete with costume changes for each band, audiences will hear more than 30 classic songs.

The musicians have decades of experience between them, including thousands of sessions and gigs both in the UK and overseas, selling out venues up and down the country.

This show includes Ritchie Blackmore’s lute, Jimmy Page’s twin neck guitar and theremin, and a special violin bow solo.

Tickets are £24 from 01403 750220 or {http://www.thecapitolhorsham.com/whats-on/allshows/purple-zeppelin|www.thecapitolhorsham.com|website}.

