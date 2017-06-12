REVIEW: Rossini Bartolotti-Hayward, West Sussex Guitar Club

West Sussex Guitar Club hosted this Recital. It was an excellent evening, very much enjoyed by an appreciative audience.

This was our final concert of the season featuring some of the finest of Romantic Music – many of which were arranged by Rossini. His programme began with ‘Innsbruch, ich muss dich lassen’ by the very early composer Heinrich Isaac. This was followed by Rossini’s arrangement of a ‘Tanhauser Fantasy’ based on Wagner’s Ring Cycle – this was very much enjoyed and enthusiastically talked about in the interval. We then heard three favourite ‘Sor studies’ played with such feeling they were wonderful to listen to. The first half finished with ‘Sonata Op no.1’ by Corelli which Rossini somehow made his guitar sound like a trio of two violins and a cello.

The second half began with Couperin’s ‘Les Barricades Mysterieuses’, a beautiful piece, followed by two pieces by the Prussian composer Mertz – ‘An Malvina ‘ and ‘Fingals Hohle’. We then heard Schubert’s ‘Ave Maria’ which Rossini had arranged – a very emotional piece with superb tremolo sections. The formal concert finished with three pieces by Gaspar Sanz – ‘Espanotelas’. ‘La Minona de Cataluna’ and the exciting ‘Canarios’

Much appreciation was shown by the audience of this amazing guitarist which prompted Rossini to play a piece he had written appropriately entitled Encore 2017.

All the above Rossini played on a guitar made by luthier Sascha Novak

