REVIEW: VILE ELECTRODES, St Paul's Church, Chapel Road, Worthing

For the first time in its 200 year history, the Grade II* listed Greek revivalist styled St. Paul's Church in Worthing turned Vile! It was enough to shake it's Doric portico, four columns, bell cupola and solid oak floor all evening!

The reason for this was that Anais (pronounced 'Anne-Niece') Neon, Martin Swan and an army of synthesizers were in town as part of the special 'Synthesize Me' bleeps, boings and beautiful noises event co-ordinated by re-known associate lecturer and journalist Thomas H Green.

Green obviously likes Worthing as back in April he brought and interviewed ex-Kraftwerk band member Wolfgang Flur to the Connaught for an awesome evening of entertainment.

So what entertainment was in store for tonight's jam packed punters? Firstly, I have to say that the building looks very impressive after its £2m makeover and the scene was very nicely set with relaxing eerie lighting for the crowd whilst the colour tones of the 50ft domed ceiling off-set the whole event rather nicely.

Basically, tonight was a celebration of everything synthesizer and this was reflected in the choice of DJ's and artists. There were two DJ sets by Caspar Gomez, one by Dan Clark and one by the aptly named The Reverend. These were interspersed with live acts and first up was Corky The Robot and then The Jezter, both members of the knob-twiddling brigade. Then we were treated to the highlight of the evening, an awesome live set from the acclaimed Sussex based synth duo known as the Vile Electrodes.

'The Viles' as they are known to their friends are a highly regarded outfit with over 10,000 Facebook likes and who have recently played with the Happy Mondays and previously performed with Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) and Ultravox! co-founder John Foxx.

'The Viles' are never ones to do things by half, oh no not this lot! For example their brand new second album (which they were mainly featuring tracks off tonight) entitled 'In The Shadows Of Monuments' is available for sale sandwiched between concrete sleeves (yes really!) and their first album 'The Future Through A Lens' was on sale inside metal plates! You literally had to undo the bolts in order to get at the CD inside. Their single EP's are special events too, like 'Empire Of Wolves' which they featured tonight, could be located within a mock wolf fur sleeve and 'New Shoots In The Snow' which they played tonight is from the 'Black Light EP' that is encased in a black acrylic glow-in-the-dark sleeve.

So playing in an Anglican church which initially opened in 1812 suits this Hastings based boy-girl-duo's artistic style perfectly. In fact I have previously seen them perform in an old printworks building and a University campus (as part of the Radiophonic Workshop event in Chichester).

Anyway, tonight's set was rather enjoyable for myself, my five mates and everyone else in the joint. I would say that the highlights were 'Red Bead' (sounding in parts not too dissimilar to a KLF track) and 'As We Turn To Rust' (both taken from the brand new album) as well as old singles 'Proximity' and 'Empire Of Wolves'. Anais's vocals are rather heavenly (although her short tight rubber skirt could make a vicar blush) and a church was just the place to unleash them. The swirling synths accompanied the lit pumpkin faces on the tables rather well I thought.

So there you have it, a fantastic evenings entertainment where people could dance or relax and chill and take in the ambience of their surroundings.

The Vile Electrodes setlist: 'In The Shadows of Monuments', 'The Red Bead', 'As We Turn To Rust', 'Empire Of Wolves', 'Slow White' (a slow version of Stark White), 'Stranger to Myself', 'Incision', 'Last of the Lovers','Proximity'

For more information visit: www.vileelectrodes.com

