Rock, blues and hits from the ’80s in Horsham’s Human Nature Garden

The intimate, family-friendly Horsham Garden Music Festival is back for its sixth year, showcasing amateur and semi-professional talent across a range of music genres.

Musical Mayhem kicks off proceedings on Saturday, July 15, in Horsham Park’s Human Nature Garden.

Designed to appeal to children, there will be many familiar songs featured.

Emilee Lucia is back as a fairy-tale princess, SINGergy and Horsham’s own gospel and contemporary choir will be there along with fun folk band Okee Dokee. Circus Wurx are also offering have-a-go circus activities and kids are encouraged to wear fancy dress.

Sunday, July 16, is Jazz, Swing and Blues day.

The Sussex Band of the Royal British Legion (Horsham) will be making their first Horsham Garden Music Festival appearance, as will Mr G and the Bluebeats. Angel Delights return with their vocal harmonies and The Hucksters jive band hope to get everyone dancing.

On Saturday, July 22, audiences can take a nostalgic trip Back To The ’80s. Acts include: The Jukebox 6, Northbrook MET (Young Performers) Band, Stephen Foster’s David Bowie tribute and Back2Skool with a tribute to the ’80s party tunes.

Rock Day completes the festival on Sunday, July 23, with music from well-known Horsham bands like Squibs, Man Alive, Quo-caine, Full House and Ichiro.

All four concerts are free. Gates open at 12.30pm and the music starts at 1pm (finishing at 5pm).

The Springboard Project will have a marquee providing a chill-out zone for children, with and without disabilities, for the first weekend. There will be mats and sensory toys and a hoist to help get youngsters out of their wheelchairs.

The first weekend’s concerts are part of Horsham Festival, the new arts festival set up by Paul Bellringer who also founded Horsham Garden Music Festival.

On Saturday, July 15, once the Garden Music Festival has finished, Horsham Festival takes over with additional music from 6.30pm, followed by students from Collyer’s who will be staging a performance of The Tempest (entry by donation).

This year’s sponsors are Woodstock IT Services and Station Garage.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the concerts should email hello@horshamgardenmusicfestival.co.uk