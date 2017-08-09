Rockney duo Chas & Dave take tour to Crawley

The renowned ‘rockney’ duo Chas & Dave bring their witty blend of pub singalong, music-hall humour and rock ’n’ roll to The Hawth, Crawley, on Thursday, August 31 (7.30pm).

Spokesman Ian Sparkes said: “In the tradition of The Kinks and the Small Faces and around the same time as Ian Dury and Squeeze, Chas & Dave wrote and recorded exceptionally witty songs about life in London, reminiscent of the great Music Hall artists many years previously.

“Still currently selling out venues all over the UK, Chas & Dave are as active as ever, recently releasing a new live album/DVD, their first in well over a decade. Previously only available at shows as a strictly limited edition release, ‘Not Just Anuvver Beano’ was filmed and recorded at their Xmas Beano at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2015. The release marks the 40th anniversary of their debut album ‘One Fing ‘n’ Anuvver’.”

Chas & Dave are now performing all over the UK with a new show called ‘Chas & Dave: The Full Story Live’, which includes all the hits the duo are known for including ‘Gertcha’, ‘Sideboard Song’, ‘Rabbit’, ‘Ain’t No Pleasing You’, ‘Margate’ and more.

Tickets: £27.50 from 01293 553636 or hawth.co.uk.

Find out more at chasndave.net.

