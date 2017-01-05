See a tribute to Neil Diamond’s glittering music career in Crawley

In 1966 Neil Diamond’s first hits smashed into the music charts.

To celebrate this 50-year recording career Bob Drury (The Neil Diamond Story) presents a new one-man show bursting with Neil’s classics.

Viva Neil Diamond is at Crawley’s Hawth on Friday, January 20 (7.45pm).

The gems in this concert include: ‘Sweet Caroline’, ‘Forever In Blue Jeans’, ‘Love on the Rocks’, ‘America’, ‘Hello Again’, ‘Play Me’ and ‘Song Sung Blue’.

Tickets cost £16.

Call the box office on 01293 553636 or visit hawth.co.uk.

