Simon and Garfunkel’s tale comes to The Capitol

Following its success at the Leicester Square Theatre, in London, The Simon And Garfunkel Story is now the biggest international touring theatre show retracing the lives of the celebrated pair.

The show comes to Horsham’s Capitol on October 13 (7.30pm).

Featuring seasoned West End leading man Greg Clarke and a full cast of talented actor-musicians, The Simon And Garfunkel Story takes its audience back to the ’60s. It tells the tale of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings to their massive success.

Tickets cost £20. Call 01403 750220.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.