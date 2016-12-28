Sinatra tribute celebrates crooner’s famous recording at The Hawth

Acclaimed Frank Sinatra tribute singer Stephen Triffitt is coming to Crawley’s Hawth on Saturday, January 21 (7.30pm).

The concert celebrates the golden anniversary of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ most famous recording – Sinatra Live at the Sands.

A spokesperson said: “Regarded as the definitive Sinatra live performance, the album was Frank’s first commercially-released live recording, packed with 22 tracks, including many of his best-known hits.

“Stephen Triffitt has enjoyed three seasons at Las Vegas’ Sands Casino portraying Frank.

“Featuring the swing, swagger and the velvet vocals of Frank Sinatra in concert, Stephen Triffitt is acclaimed worldwide as the master of his craft.

“He created the role of Ol’ Blue Eyes in the original West End production of The Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas that toured the USA, Canada and Europe.

“With sculpted hair, twinkling blue eyes, and shiny black patent leather shoes, Stephen is famed for performing classic hits: ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, ‘Mack the Knife’, ‘New York, New York’, ‘My Way’, ‘That’s Life’, ‘Under My Skin’, ‘Lady is a Tramp’, ‘My Kind of Town’, ‘All the Way’ and ‘Luck Be a Lady’ with all of Frank’s laid back charm.

“Backed by the sound of big band swing, Frankly Sinatra brings the Chairman of the Board to town to celebrate the golden anniversary of Sinatra Live at the Sands with Stephen Triffitt, who has been described as ‘frankly the best thing since Sinatra himself’.

Tickets cost £24 from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.