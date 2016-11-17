Singer Tom Prior travels to the ’80s thanks to Horsham-based company

Horsham-based creative team RMV Productions transported singer songwriter Tom Prior back to the ’80s when they produced the inaugural video from his first full-length studio album.

Spokeswoman Victoria Dickson said: “Filmed at Gun Hill Studio in Sussex, the video for the new song, Looks Like Rain’, sees Tom in character as an anchorman newsreader, joined by a beautiful blonde co-host and a cheeky weatherman with a hidden talent for disco dancing.

“Plus one of the actors/dancers in the video who played the weatherman was the excellent Chris Dale from HAODS. They also supplied the costumes for the shoot too.”

Pete Reeve, managing and creative director of RMV Productions, added: “Initially I had two ideas that I pitched to Tom.

“One involved a choreographed dance routine in water, with Tom surrounded by a waterfall as he sang the song and two very wet dancers dancing to it. The second was the newsroom concept, which Tom instantly loved. The idea itself stems from the song title – ‘Looks Like Rain’ – which sounds like a weather report. This in turn led to the news programme idea, but I thought it would be fun to give it a retro 1980s anchorman twist.

“I loved the idea of contrasting a comic video with such an honest and heartfelt song. The juxtaposition of what you’re seeing on screen compared to the sincerity of the lyrics is why it works so well.”

Chris Dale (HAODS) preparing for his role on set. Picture courtesy of Gun Hill Studios.

The RMV Productions team worked quickly to deliver the project; the initial pitch through to editing and the final cut took just six weeks.

“Feedback from Tom Prior, his management team and record company has been extremely positive,” Pete says.

“Tom was great to work with and we think he did a fantastic job, as he’d never done anything quite like this before.

“Playing his straight-faced news reader character perfectly, he said he had a great time filming and is looking forward to collaborating with us again in the near future.”

Tom and his glamourous co-host. Picture courtesy of Gun Hill Studios

‘Looks like Rain’ is the first single from Tom Prior’s new album, The Sunday Scene, out on Island Records.

RMV Productions are a full service creative studio, covering all areas of video production and media content creation, from corporate video and music promos to screen visuals for concerts and live events, as well as branded content, animation and motion graphics.

Find out more at www.rmvproductions.co.uk.

