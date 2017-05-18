Soprano heads to St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, for evening of lively classical music

St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath hosts a special concert of classical music, with linked readings, performed by instrumentalists, singers and the church choir on Saturday, May 27 (7pm).

A special guest star, London-based soprano Sukey Parnell, who is a member of the Chandos Chamber Choir, will perform a selection of romantic English songs.

Multi-talented Sukey is also a photographer and film-maker.

Other performers include pianist-composers Andrew Storey from Haywards Heath and Canterbury-based John Kay, singers Jane Storey (alto) and Roger Floyd (baritone, who also performs with the New Sussex Singers), flautist Alison Letschka, violist Gillian Ferguson, clarinettist-composer Tony Donovan and the St Wilfrid’s Church Choir.

The readings will be by Felicity Amor.

The concert, with music by Malcolm Arnold, Richard Rodney Bennett and other well known composers, also includes two first public performances of new works. One of these is by young composer Sarah Cattley, from Cambridgeshire. Her ‘Circle Dances’ is a powerful toccata-type piece for the unusual combination of viola, bass clarinet and piano. By way of contrast, the second premiere is of Andrew Storey’s meditative Nocturne II for solo piano.

Other items, in a programme of varied moods and colours, include songs for alto and baritone and a wonderful romantic and lively suite in three movements for flute and piano by Richard Rodney Bennett. ‘Summer Music’ is typical of his well loved film scores.

The evening will be completed by a violin solo played by Edward Storey, some piano duets arranged by John Kay, in which he joins Andrew Storey, the rather cheeky, jazzy ‘Grand Fantasia’ for flute, clarinet and piano by Malcolm Arnold, and finally some items sung by the church choir.

Doors open at 6.30 pm and admission is free, with a retiring collection in aid of special purposes at St Wilfrid’s CE Primary School, Haywards Heath. Refreshments will be available during the interval.

