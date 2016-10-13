Soul of Santana bring music legend’s Latin rock sounds to Haywards Heath

Soul of Santana, a tribute to Carlos Santana and his band, returns to the stage on Friday, October 21, at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath.

The show encompasses nearly five decades of legendary music and aims to channel the spirit of Santana and his band at their very best.

Rock music fans are invited to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Santana’s place as one of the most loved bands of all time.

This concert offers all the hits from the exultant heights of ‘Smooth’, ‘Evil Ways’, ‘She’s Not There’ and ‘Soul Sacrifice’ to the cathartic salsa classics contained on the bestselling 1999 Supernatural and 2016 Santana IV albums.

Like previous Soul of Santana concert performances – this show offers the Haywards Heath audience a rich and emotive musical experience, blowing away the cobwebs and rekindling precious personal memories in a way that only the best music can.

From the outset, the Soul of Santana musicians have striven to combine their deep personal love and reverence for the music of Santana with the excitement and spontaneity of live performance.

Immersed in this music as they are, they believe that these are songs that simply have to be played with passion and intensity.

It is now almost half a century since Santana first emerged onto the world stage.

Over five decades both the band and the world have been through considerable changes. Throughout it all, however, the music of Santana has retained its place in the hearts and souls of millions of fans the world over.

In 1998 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall and Fame, and the following year the musicians released the hugely successful Supernatural album, which sold 21 million copies and launched number one hits ‘Smooth’ and ‘Maria, Maria’.

The album later scooped nine Grammys at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in February, 2000.

The Soul of Santana have put themselves through a period of intense rehearsals and remain loyal to the original song arrangements.

Tickets cost £16. Call the box office on 01444 455440 or visit www.placesforpeopleleisure.org/centres/clair-hall.

