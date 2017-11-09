St Wilfrid’s charity concert offers two world premieres in Haywards Heath

St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, presents a free concert on Saturday, November 18 (7am), for Friends of Chernobyl’s Children.

Each summer the charity’s Mid Sussex branch hosts kids from an area in Belarus affected by the 1986 disaster.

The varied programme is given by nine local or locally-connected musicians, three readers, an artist and the St Wilfrid’s Church Choir.

The instrumental music, songs and anthems feature two world premieres. A new piano solo will be played by its composer Georgina Bowden. The other premiere is The Lonely Hunter, composer Andrew Storey’s extended song setting of William Sharp’s 19th century romantic poem.

A specially commissioned painting by young local artist Grace Robinson will illustrate this piece, sung by its dedicatee, soprano Sukey Parnell, with an ensemble of flute (Alison Letschka), bass clarinet (Tony Donovan) and piano (Andrew). Sukey will also perform works by Gurney, Warlock and Dowland.

St Wilfrid’s director of music/organist Nic Robinson, who plays Hindemith, Bach and Langlais, conducts the choir in works by Bryan Kelly and Herbert Murrill. Haywards Heath’s Gillian Ferguson performs on the cello, viola and baroque violin, while Tony Donovan plays clarinet and harpsichord. Andrew Storey accompanies his wife Jane (alto) in German’s ‘Orpheus and his Lute’ and his son Edward (violin) in Massenet. Former St Wilfrid’s curate Alison Letschka (flute) also offers Rhene-Baton’s ‘Passacaille’.

Doors open at 6.30pm.

