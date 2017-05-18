Sussex Elgar celebration

Elgar in Sussex offers a village weekend of chamber music celebrating 100 years of Edward Elgar in Fittleworth (Friday-Sunday, June 2-4).

Spokeswoman Margaret Welfare said: “Sussex boasts many fine artistic associations, but none more resonant than that of Edward Elgar with the idyllic village of Fittleworth.

“Most classical music lovers will know that his peerless cello concerto was penned in a woodland cottage called Brinkwells: but it was here also he wrote three of the greatest pieces of chamber music ever written.

“Unduly neglected, they form the focus of a weekend festival in and around Fittleworth, June 2-4 – Elgar’s birthday weekend and almost exactly 100 years since the Elgars arrived in Sussex in May 1917.

“On Friday, June 2 we mark Elgar’s 160th with a musical reception at The Mill House.

“Two concerts on the Saturday showcase the intimate masterpieces Elgar produced under the spell of this magical place: the soulful String Quartet; the bold and vigorous Violin Sonata and the magnificent Piano Quintet.

“On Sunday afternoon, we head into the woods surrounding Brinkwells, performing some of his superb part-songs in the very studio where he composed his Sussex masterpieces. We close with atmospheric Evensong in ancient Stopham Church. Join us for a unique merging of music and landscape.”

Visit elgarinsussex.weebly.com for further information and full concert details.

The weekend features Toby Hawks, music director and violin; Terence Allbright, piano; Iain Gibbs, violin; Mark Gibbs, viola; and Mark Walkem, cello.

