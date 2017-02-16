Syd Lawrence Orchestra offers big band bliss in Horsham

Chris Dean and The Syd Lawrence Orchestra are set to swing into Horsham after a sell-out tour in 2016.

They will be performing Swing! The Ultimate Big Band Show at The Capitol on Friday, March 3 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “As well as musical spontaneity you can guarantee a laugh or two and Chris is really hitting the mark with a full-spectrum swing extravaganza, all of which is delivered with his trademark mischievous humour.

“In short, it’s another cracking show from the current King of Swing!”

The concert features the music of Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey, Quincy Jones, Billy May, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and many more.

Founded in 1967 by trumpeter and arranger Syd Lawrence, the orchestra has been thrilling audiences all over the UK and Europe for over 40 years.

The orchestra has been directed by Chris Dean since Syd’s retirement in 1996 and currently has a repertoire of more than 1,200 classic Big Band titles.

Since taking the reins Chris has worked to increase the number of young musicians playing Big Band Swing. Some of today’s finest young jazz musicians form part of the orchestra, which has meant rave reviews and plenty of sold-out shows.

Tickets for the Capitol concert cost £21.50. Visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com or call the box office on 01403 750220.

