Talents celebrated at Festival of Chichester

The Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour are promising a superb programme for this year’s Talent of Chichester, part of the 2017 Festival of Chichester.

Spokeswoman Jenie Pressdee confirmed it will be held at the Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester on Thursday, June 29 at 7pm.

“The youngest performer is seven-year-old Rufus Knight who is reciting a poem The Stink a Bods which he performed in the Chichester Festival of Music, Dance & Speech, gaining a worthy first place with distinction.

“By contrast we have three senior citizens two of whom are performing their own poems, Ode to a Barbecue and The Small Street, as well as Alison Blenkinsop singing Stately as a Galleon by Joyce Grenfell. It is an age group we would like to encourage in future. The concert has two community choirs taking part as well as performances of solo classical and modern musical theatre songs from Billy Elliot and Wicked. Other acts will be pure drama with a duologue from The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde; comedy duologue There’s Nothing to It and Teacher and Pupil performed by Oakwood School pupils. Miranda Gent from the Chichester Music Academy will demonstrate her skills singing her own song and playing the electric guitar; and the Towers Convent Choral Speaking Ensemble from Upper Beeding after their stunning performance in the Festival will give their rendition of Family Life with three different dramatic poems depicting life’s complexities both happy and sad. Altogether a blend of pure entertainment!

“Rebecca Cooke, soprano, after singing solo and in duet, is leading the grand finale to include choirs Schmetterling!, her own close harmony group, and the Chichester Community Choir conducted by Emma Eberhardt. They will sing with the audience Jerusalem by William Blake and Land of Hope and Glory in Last Night of the Proms style and waving Union Jack flags!

Tickets: Novium Museum; Jenie on 01243 826431 or jeniep@tiscali.co.uk.

