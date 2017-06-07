Terry's back from Aus for summer concert

Former Chichester solicitor Terry Stanton takes up his beloved clarinet once again for a concert in the old country.

Terry, who now lives in Australia but remains a regular visitor to Sussex, will be taking part in a clarinet and piano recital at Apuldram Church on Saturday, June 10 at 7pm.

He is promising an informal evening combining with David Russell, local singer, pianist and composer, and guest soprano Alison Mobbs from Fishbourne. The programme will include Crusell’s Clarinet Concerto No 2; Baermann’s Adagio; Paul Reade’s A Victorian Kitchen Garden Suite; Acker Bilk’s Stranger on the Shore; and Schubert’s Shepherd on the Rock for soprano, clarinet and piano. Entrance free with a voluntary donation towards church funds. Refreshments available.

Terry said: “Bernhard Crusell was a Finnish virtuoso clarinettist of the early-19th century and wrote truly-beautiful music for the instrument. Both he and Heinrich Baermann were famous throughout Europe in their day. English composer Paul Reade also composed the Antiques Roadshow theme, and Schubert’s delightful and highly-original Shepherd on the Rock features a stunning coloratura interplay between the clarinet and the soprano.” Terry has been a clarinettist since his teenage days: “When I was 13, I had no interest in music really. Bill Haley had just struck the charts, and I liked that, but I had no interest in playing anything. My father was a professional singer, and my mum was an excellent pianist and used to accompany him. They used to rehearse at home, and my brother and I grew up with this music.

“I also had an aunt whose boyfriend was a pianist. He had been to the Royal Academy and got kicked out at a time when jazz was not an acceptable medium to the academy. But he would play the piano for people like the Harry Roy Band, and he was absolutely marvellous. He could play the piano classically, but he could imitate people like Oscar Peterson. He was also very, very keen at encouraging young people. I went around to see my aunt and Stan was there. He had a young fellow there he was helping with the clarinet, and I just fell in love with this black thing with silver bits all over it!

“I went to school at the beginning of the autumn term, and I said to the music master ‘I want to learn the clarinet.’ He said ‘That’s good. I have got two in the stock room’ and that was it.”

Terry enjoyed two years of lessons at school, but later, when he was articled and training to be a solicitor, the clarinet took a back seat. “I took it up again when I was 45, and it became an obsession!”

Terry retired in 2005: “Two weeks later we got on the plane to Australia as all three children had emigrated.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.