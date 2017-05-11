The Consort of Twelve open their 2017 season

The Consort of Twelve will be opening their 2017 season on Sunday, May 21 at 6pm in St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester.

Spokeswoman Lynden Cranham said: “The Consort is delighted to welcome back Catherine Martin, who will be directing the musicians in a programme entitled The Telemann Connection.

“This year is the 250th anniversary of Telemann’s death, and the Consort is celebrating the connections between Telemann and his friends and colleagues, Heinichen, Handel and Pisendel (born in 1681, 1683, 1685 and 1687 respectively).

“While a law student in Leipzig, Telemann organised a collegium musicum, in which both Heinichen and Pisendel played. A few years later Pisendel would study composition with Heinichen. Telemann and Pisendel were regular correspondents with Telemann often sending Pisendel copies of his work. Telemann and Handel had a great respect and admiration for each others’ work that continued after Handel moved to London.

“The Consort of Twelve’s concert will begin with an exciting Concerto Grosso by Handel. It is one of three concertos that form part of Handel’s Alexander’s Feast, a work that was premiered at Covent Garden in 1736. This will be followed by a Telemann Concerto in F for three violins. The first part of the concert will close with the Heinichen Concerto in G minor for flute and oboe. After the interval Catherine Martin will play the Concerto in D by the virtuoso violinist and composer, Pisendel, and the concert will finish with Telemann’s Overture-Suite in C Water Music.”

Tickets: Chichester Office Supplies, 4 Crane Street, Chichester or 02392 214494.

