The Shoreham Oratorio Choir in concert

The Shoreham Oratorio Choir will be performing the little-known Requiem in C minor by Luigi Cherubini (1760-1842) at 7.30pm in St Mary de Haura church on Saturday, April 22.

Spokeswoman Angie Letteboer said: “Cherubini was a contemporary of Beethoven and was so highly regarded by him that this Requiem Mass was used for Beethoven’s funeral.

“Cherubini was raised in Italy and considered something of a child prodigy and had composed several major works by the time he was 13. He later spread his wings and worked in London for a while before settling for most of the rest of his life in France. Before the Revolution Cherubini had been presented to Queen Marie Antionette and had associated regularly with the aristocracy and this, along with a general dislike of his music, led to an uneasy relationship with Napoleon.

“In later life Cherubini was the perfect example of a ‘grumpy old man’ causing one of his contemporaries to write “some maintain his temper was very even, because he was always angry.” There is no anger in the beautiful Requiem that the choir are performing on Saturday and although many people in the audience will not be familiar with it the work it has become a firm favourite with the singers and will hopefully do so with the listeners.

“There are no tickets for the concert and donations will be gratefully received at the end.”

