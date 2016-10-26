Top quartet to perform at The Hawth, Crawley

Previous winners of the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Award for chamber music, the Dante Quartet will perform at The Hawth Studio on Sunday December 4.

The Quartet’s founder Krysia Osostowicz, (violin) together with Oscar Perks (violin), Yuko Onoue (viola) and Richard Jenkinson (cello) are known for their imaginative programming and the emotional intensity of their performances.

The group was founded in 1995 at the International Musicians Seminar at Prussia Cove, Cornwall, and chose the name of Dante to reflect the idea of a great and challenging journey.

The Dante Quartet plays at major concert halls, music societies and festivals throughout the UK and also runs its own Dante Summer Music Festival in the Tamar Valley, a beautiful area on the Devon/Cornwall border.

The Quartet have a wide and extensive repertoire and will be performing Mendelssohn’s Cappriccio Op. 81, Stanford’s Quartet No 5 in B flat major and Beethoven’s Quartet Op. 130 in B flat major.

The afternoon is heralded a real treat for any fan of classical music.

Tickets priced £17.75 (discounts £5) are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk