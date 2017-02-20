Tredegar Brass Band offer a varied programme at Ardingly College

Tredegar Brass Band are set to perform at Ardingly College as part of Music@Ardingly’s ninth concert series.

The concert starts at 3pm in the chapel on Sunday, March 5.

Boasting a superb repertoire, Tredegar will offer a varied programme of music from all styles, including popular classics. For some numbers they will be joined by brass band students from an Ardingly masterclass.

Tickets cost £10 (£5 concessions, children free). Email music@ardingly.com, call 01444 893230 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicatardingly.

