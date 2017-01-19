Tribute concert at The Hawth features two hours of tunes by Phil Collins

The UK’s top Phil Collins and Genesis tribute band, No Jacket Required, comes to The Hawth Theatre in Crawley next month.

The concert, which takes place on Saturday, February 4 (7.30pm), is part of the group’s ‘A Trick Of The Light’ Tour.

Organisers promise a spectacular show from a 12-piece live band, led by frontman Dave Whitehouse.

This year, Dave celebrates 20 years as one of the country’s leading Phil Collins tribute vocalists.

The tour itself marks 40 years since Phil Collins became the lead vocalist with the rock band Genesis.

‘A Trick of the Light’ features songs between the 1976 classic album ‘A Trick Of The Tail’ and Phil’s 1996 solo album ‘Dance Into The Light’.

From ‘Sussudio’ to ‘That’s All’, and ‘Against All Odds’ to ‘Invisible Touch’, No Jacket Required’s concert features over two hours of hits by Phil Collins and Genesis.

This has been a sell-out show all around the country so fans are encouraged to book early.

Tickets cost £21 and can be purchased from The Hawth box office on 01293 553636 or online at www.hawth.co.uk.

