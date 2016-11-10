Tribute show tells Elvis Presley’s tale at The Hawth

Hot on the heels of a sell-out show in the West End, The Elvis Years plays The Hawth, Crawley, on Thursday, November 15 (7.30pm).

The Elvis Years is a concert production telling the story of Elvis through the years.

The show features Mario Kombou, original lead of Jailhouse Rock in the West End, and his band, led by producer, musical director and Ivor Novello award-winner David Mackay.

Tickets cost £21.50 (discounts £19.50). Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

