Winston Clifford in Chichester

Chichester Jazz Club welcomes the Winston Clifford Quartet on Friday, October 21.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “We are delighted to have persuaded Winston (drums) to select a fascinating group of musicians of choice for this visit to CJC: Mark Lockheart – tenor saxophone, Mark Edwards – piano and Andy Hamill – bass.

“Winston’s creative percussion virtuosity is legendary. He studied with Trevor Tomkins at the Guildhall School of Music and has played with many greats of the jazz world including Benny Golson, Slim Gaillard, Archie Shepp, Freddy Hubbard, Art Farmer, Monty Alexander, Andy Sheppard, Courtney Pine and a host of others. Mark Lockheart first came to prominence in the mid-1980s with the influential big band Loose Tubes. His recent release Ellington in Anticipation had four- and five-star reviews and was MOJO magazine’s Jazz Album of 2013 and nominated as Best Jazz CD of 2013 by the APPJC at the 2014 Parliamentary Awards. The accomplished and creative pianist Mark Edwards has played frequently with Scott Hamilton, Mornington Locket and Bobby Wellins. Andy Hamill has played bass with singers Mark Murphy Laura Mvula, Eska, Natacha Atlas and Annie Lennox. He has produced albums with his wife, singer songwriter Rebecca Hollweg.”

Tickets are £12 for non-members, available at the door or from Chichester Tourist Office, The Novium on 01243 775888. Members £7. Doors open 6.30pm, evening starts 7.45pm. Free Parking nearby. The club meets at Chichester Jazz Club, Pallant Suite, Freemasons Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.