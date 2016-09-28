Working-class folk poetry from a former carpenter

Horsham Folk Club will be welcoming Scottish export David Francey on Sunday, October 2.

Spokeswoman Caroline Thomas said: “David, a Scottish-born Canadian carpenter-turned-songwriter, who has become known as one of Canada’s most revered folk poets and singers, will be accompanied by James McKie on guitar.

“Born in Ayrshire, Scotland to parents who were factory workers, David moved to Canada when he was 12. For decades, he worked across Canada in rail yards, construction sites, and in the Yukon bush, all the while writing poetry, setting it to melodies in his head and singing it to himself as he worked.

“A truly-authentic folk singer, Francey is a documentarian of the working person who never imagined earning a living from his music. But when he was in his 40s, his wife, artist Beth Girdler, encouraged him to share his songs and sing in public. The reaction was instant. His first album Torn Screen Door came out in 1999 and was a hit in Canada. Since then, he has released 11 albums, won three Juno Awards and has had his songs covered by such artists as The Del McCoury Band, The Rankin Family, James Keelaghan and Tracy Grammer.”

The show starts at 8pm at the Normandy Centre, Denne Road, Horsham.

Tickets are £8 (members £5, under-21s and students free) and available on the door from 7.45pm.

For more information call 01403 276273.

