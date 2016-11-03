Young pianist performs at free Haywards Heath show

Ensemble Reza’s free lunchtime concerts at Haywards Heath Methodist Church are becoming popular with Mid Sussex audiences and school groups.

The ensemble’s concert on Tuesday, November 8, features Haywards Heath pianist Caroline Tyler.

It promises to be a special event with music by some of the greatest classical composers including Rachmaninov, Debussy, Chopin, Liszt and Smetena.

Classical music enthusiasts are invited to come along and enjoy this lunchtime treat.

Refreshments are served from 12.30pm and the concert will start at 1pm.

For more information contact hannah.carter@ensemblereza.com.

Visit ensemblereza.com to find out more about the musicians.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.