NE-YO reschedules gig date in Brighton

Fans of the singer NE-YO will have to change their plans after the artist announced he has postponed the gig – due to take place in less than two weeks time – to next spring.

NE-YO was due to perform at the Brighton Centre on Saturday, December 10. However, this has now been delayed by almost four months to Saturday, April 1.

His press team said: “Due to unforeseeable circumstances NE-YO has regrettably been forced to reschedule his forthcoming UK tour dates this December (7-16).

“Having previously committed to a television project, a change in the production schedule unfortunately now conflicts with NE-YO’s tour dates.”

The singer explained: “My fans all over the world mean so much to me. I deeply regret having to reschedule. But I will be back in March/April and will deliver an unforgettable performance.”

Tickets, already purchased, will be honoured on the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available from point of purchase.

With three #1 records, more than 10 million albums sold worldwide and three Grammy Awards to his name as well as having collaborated with Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher, Celine Dion and many more, NE-YO is one of the biggest global stars in music.

NE-YO new UK tour dates:

March

Wednesday 29 - MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thursday 30 - GLASGOW Barrowland

April

Saturday 1 - BRIGHTON Centre

Sunday 2 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Wednesday 5 - BRISTOL Colston Hall

Thursday 6 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

Friday 7 - LONDON O2 Brixton Academy

Saturday 8 - MILTON KEYNES Arena MK