Recipe: Leek and garlic mushroom pasta

As it is World Pasta Day we thought we would share this recipe for a quick and simple pasta dish that does not use too many ingredients.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Knob of butter

500g pack essential Waitrose Leeks, sliced

300g essential Waitrose Amori pasta

250g Waitrose Duchy Organic Chestnut Mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

150g mascarpone

2 tbsp finely snipped chives

2 tbsp finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Method:

1. Heat half the butter in a large frying pan and cook the leeks for five minutes until softened.

2. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling water according to packet instructions.

3. Tip the leeks into a large bowl. Add the remaining butter to the pan and cook the mushrooms and garlic for five minutes until golden.

4. Drain the pasta and return to the pan. Stir in the softened leeks, garlic mushrooms, mascarpone, chives and cheese. Toss together well, then divide between bowls and serve with a good grinding of black pepper.

Macaroni or rigati pasta would also work well in this recipe as the creamy sauce will generously fill the hollow tube shapes.

