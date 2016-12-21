REVIEW: All That Malarkey - Camp As Christmas! at St John’s Chapel, Chichester

Just as the sound of the sleigh bells heralds the arrival of Santa, so the playing of all our favourite festive songs is the first sign that Christmas is on its way.

No one quite captures the musical spirit of Christmas with such classical fun as All That Malarkey and their programme this week was eagerly awaited.

A packed chapel was not disappointed.

The favourites were all part of the festive parcel. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town; Silent Night; and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas were all beautifully wrapped and presented.

But this group has no shame in pasting together eclectic mixes with such sublime subtlety and speed you could almost believe they were composed as one.

So the mix also included Chestnuts Roasting on a White Christmas and Believe In the Bleak Mid Winter.

A star turn from three hugely talented local youngsters Lily Barkes, Charlotte Horn and Ella McKimm completed the magical line-up.

This classical group styles themselves as Camp at Christmas. We know better. They are Champs at Christmas - and get the season off to the jolliest of starts.